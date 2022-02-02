Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Wednesday February 2, 2022

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): The Austin Peay State University Sports Performance Staff is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football while having the opportunity to gain experience with other sports. Candidates must be completing or have completed a degree in an Exercise Science related field and possess a strong desire to pursue strength and conditioning as a career. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, nutrition station management, and will also partake in an educational curriculum. Interns will have the opportunity to gain experience on the floor as well as earn recommendations for future career opportunities. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Sam Schroeder at saschroeder40@gmail.com.

Highland CC (JC - KS): The Strength Coach will direct the strength and conditioning needs for the Highland Community College football program through in-season and off-season training programs with the possibility of a summer training program. Compensation is $20,000 annually with housing included at no cost. No health benefits. The successful candidate will participate in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. Minimum qualifications include a bachelors degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field from an accredited college or university. CPR/AED. CSCS or CSCCA certification. We're looking for a professional, high energy candidate that's looking to utilize this opportunity to grow within the Strength & Conditioning profession. If interested please apply at this link. Strength and Conditioning Coach - FB (paycomonline.net). No phone calls please.

Howell HS (MI): Howell High School is in search of a full-time Athletic Performance Coach. We are looking for someone to come in and build a workout structure for our teams within the Athletic Department. We have a newly built Performance Center that is just getting finished up. This is an opportunity to add to a strong community's culture. Please check out the posting here. Any further questions, please contact the Athletic Department

