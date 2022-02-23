Strength Scoop - Wednesday February 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northern Arizona: The Northern Arizona University Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for 10-15 VOLUNTEER intern positions for SUMMER 2022 (May 31st-July 29th). These are UNPAID positions. Candidates should be seeking a career in strength and conditioning and actively pursuing, if not already obtained certification from the NSCA or the CSCCa. Interns will gain experience and be exposed to all aspects of training of various NCAA Division I sports including football, men's and women's basketball, and others. Responsibilities include; hands on experience coaching, help in daily operation of the facility, assisting with various technologies such as Tendo units, Vald Products, and Run Rockets, participate in and complete the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. Interested candidates should senf a cover letter, resume, and three references in one PDF to Associate Head Coach Stine Emrick at kristine.emrick@nau.edu.

Fan Controlled Football League: Fan Controlled Football is looking to hire a part time assistant strength and conditioning coach. Unique opportunity with Fan Controlled Football. The salary is 13,500 working from 03/10/22-06/12/22. Job responsibilities will include helping set up lifts, coaching on the floor, assisting in recovery, assisting with warm-up for practice and game days, mentoring our interns, and providing input on programming. You will not work 16 hour days! During that time period, the candidate will live in the JW Marriott in Atlanta during that time with the team. All travel, meals and lodging will be covered by the league. Looking to have a candidate hired by 02/28/22. Must be CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certified. If interested, please email resume to the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Kerry Thompson. Email address is Kerry@fcf.io.