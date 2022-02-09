Strength Scoop - Wednesday February 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Yale (FCS - CT): Yale University is seeking an Assistant Strength Coach. This individual will work solely with the football team to assist the Director of Sports Performance in the day-to-day operations of the sports performance department. This position is responsible for acting as the liaison between the football coaches/players and the sports performance staff. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, writing/creating exercise programs for all football players, conduct weekly meetings with the Football Coaching Staff to review player performance and provide status updates in the strength room, and to attend, organize, and oversee all football lifting sessions and groups. This position will pay $10k and no housing or meals are included. Please submit applications to fbchief@yale.edu.