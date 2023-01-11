Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 11, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota: Saint Mary's University of Minnesota (Winona, MN) is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the role of Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach will aid in the development, implementation, and oversight of a comprehensive athletic performance program for the Department of Athletics and its student-athletes. Teams and additional duties will be assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Please follow this link to apply. A review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled.

Long Island University (NY - FCS): LIU is looking to hire a full time Director of Football Sports Performance. The position includes a 12 month full time salary and benefits; prior Division 1 strength and conditioning experience is required. Interested applicants please send resumes and references to Deputy Athletic Director, Ryan Kelly at Ryan.Kelly@liu.edu

Boston College: Boston College is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports (2-3 Teams), assist full time staff with their respective teams, gain technology experience (Sparta Force Plates/Catapult), communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Merrimack College graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, USAW), and strong desire to be a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Projected start date is August 14, 2023. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Will Franco at francow@bc.edu.

Tulane: Tulane Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is seeking highly motivated individuals to fulfill spring semester internship positions. We are looking for individuals who have a strong desire to gain knowledge and experience in the field of strength and conditioning. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to work with football along with Olympic teams. This is an UNPAID internship that will provide experience assisting the staff in implementation of comprehensive training programs which include elements of sports science. This internship will provide professional development curriculum that will include strength training techniques, sports science technologies, coaching development, sport specific conditioning concepts, and injury prevention practices. This internship is over the course of the spring semester which runs from January through May. If you are interested please send your resume and a list of references in one PDF copy to Nate Sample via email at nsample@tulane.edu.

Indiana: Stanford assistant performance coach Matt Gebert has joined the Hoosiers staff in the same capacity, per source.

Charleston Southern (FCS): Charleston Southern University is seeking a hardworking candidate for the position of a PAID INTERNSHIP. This position will pay 12,000 a year This position will be in charge of program design for Men’s and Women’s Golf , Women’s Soccer and assisting with Football. Candidate must be CSCS or CSCCA certified. Candidate must be blue collar and have a strong work ethic with a humble attitude. Charleston Southern is a Southern Baptist Christian University and candidate must abide by school policies and procedures. Interested candidates cand send resume to Director of S+C Brandon Gilbert at bgilbert@csuniv.edu.

Norfolk State (FCS): Jason Smelser has been announced as director of strength and conditioning. He spent last season working at ULM, primarily with the baseball program.

Washington State: Washington State University Football Strength and Conditioning is currently seeking volunteers for an unpaid internship program during the Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters of 2023. Postgraduates and undergraduates are encouraged to apply. The internship can be used as a resume builder and/or for credit towards a degree. Washington State University Football Strength and Conditioning is willing to provide flexible scheduling for undergraduates to manage academics and the internship program. This opportunity offers invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program in compliance with NCAA rules and the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. Candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy and enthusiasm, and the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of three references to Jake Beckett at jefferson.beckett@wsu.edu.