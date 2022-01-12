Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester College, a NCAA Division III member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) is accepting applications for an Assistant Sports Performance Coach. The position is a part-time position with a time commitment of 15 hours per week. Description: This position will assist the Head of Sports Performance and the sports performance staff in developing, implementing, and conducting strength and conditioning programs for all 21-varsity sports. Additional responsibilities will include weight room supervision, daily upkeep, and maintenance of equipment, and additional job duties assigned by the Head of Sports Performance. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science, sports medicine, physical education, or related field required. Applicants must be certified in CPR/First Aid and CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, and/or USA-W certifications. Review of applications will start immediately and will continue until position is filled. Please send resume, cover letter, and references to Scott Hintz at shintz1@macalester.edu. Macalester College is committed to the educational benefits of diversity, and urges all interested individuals to apply.

Rice: Rice University is hiring an assistant coach, strength and conditioning who will assist in the implementation of the comprehensive program for the football program and other assigned varsity sports as determined by the head strength and conditioning coach. Experience and Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in related field, 1 year of experience in strength and conditioning coaching or working as a sports coach. Must possess (or have the ability to obtain one within 30 days of hire) and maintain a valid Texas driver’s license with no more than three moving violations and/or at fault accidents within the past 36 months, and no convictions or deferred dispositions for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving Under the Influence (DUI) within the past five years. Required to have/obtain within 30 days of hire CPR and AED Certification. Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS); USAW Club Coach certificate; Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC). Visit this link for more info, and to apply.

Albright (D-III): Albright College Strength and Conditioning Department are now accepting applications for 3 Volunteer Interns for the Winter/Spring of 2022. This is an UNPAID position. The intern will be assisting with a variety of strength and conditioning areas: athlete management, program design, exercise selection and cueing, Olympic lifting progressions and techniques, plyometrics, speed and agility techniques, energy system development, and recovery methods. Hours will vary throughout the term and will be discussed further upon selection. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other qualifications include previous coaching experience, preferably in a collegiate setting, and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Please Email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references as 1 PDF file to Jason Brader at jbrader@albright.edu

Memphis: The University of Memphis Football program is looking to start their Sports Nutrition Department by the addition of a Director of Sports Nutrition for Football. This role would be responsible for starting and growing sports nutrition within the Memphis football team. Interested candidates must possess an RD distinction, as well as have a strong work ethic. If you are a candidate that is interested in this opportunity and would like further information, email Head Strength Coach for Football, Noah Franklin, at njfrnkln@memphis.edu with the subject line “Director of Sports Nutrition.”

Valdosta State (D-II - GA): Valdosta State University Strength and Conditioning is now seeking 2-3 qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Spring 2022 semester. This is an UNPAID position that will grant the candidates the opportunity to gain experience in the collegiate setting working with our championship level athletic programs. Candidates will be responsible for assisting the Valdosta State Strength and Conditioning Staff with all departmental responsibilities included but not limited to: assisting staff with program design and implementation of all sports; demonstrating and teaching proper lifting technique, and facility maintenance. The candidate must possess the strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, display a strong work ethic, and be an individual of high character. Candidates must possess/or be working towards certification from a nationally accredited organization (CSCS, SCCC, USAW). CPR and First Aid certification required. Other preferred qualifications include excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; the ability to motivate student-athletes and work in collaboration with coaches and other athletic department staff; personal experience as a collegiate athlete. Interested candidates must send Resume and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Marc Struck at mstruck@valdosta.edu with the subject line “VSU Strength Internship Spring 2022”.

Arizona: The University of Arizona Football Strength and Conditioning Department, under the direction of Coach Tyler Owens, is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for Spring 2022. Start date is flexible. This is an UNPAID position. Please do not apply if this is not economically feasible for you. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following: assisting with the execution of the strength and conditioning program; set up and break down for daily training; routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities; completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Please Email a resume, cover letter, and references to Lonnie(LB) Brown at ldbrown4.ua@gmail.com.

Alabama A&M: Alabama A&M University Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Volunteer Intern Strength and Conditioning Coaches for the Spring of 2022. The internship will begin as soon as the candidate is available to do so & conclude April 29th. Opportunity to continue interning through the Summer Semester will be Available. This is a voluntary position and will receive no monetary compensation. Priority consideration will be given to Candidates who possess or are working towards Certification through the NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa, or USAW and are CPR / First Aid / AED Certified. Previous coaching and or playing experience is a plus. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Set up and breakdown of training sessions, general maintenance, cleaning of the training facilities, assisting with the supervision and execution of the training sessions for all sports including Football. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Dedrick Bartie at dedrick.bartie@aamu.edu.