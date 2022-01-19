Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 19, 2022

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech University Football Strength and Conditioning Department, under the direction of Coach Dave Scholz, is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for Winter/Spring/Summer of 2022. Start date is flexible. This is an UNPAID position. Please do not apply if this opportunity isn’t feasible for you financially. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following: assisting with the execution/implementation of the strength and conditioning program; set up and break down for daily training; routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities; participate in our continuing education program, DAY to DAY Nutrition responsibilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, loves building relationships with players, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Applicants will have the opportunity to acquire hours under a qualified mentor that’ll bring value to your development as a person and a coach every day. Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Please Email a resume, cover letter, and 3 references in PDF format to Daniel Johnson at danielj@latech.edu.

UConn: The University of Connecticut Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for volunteer interns with the UConn Football program for Spring 2022. This position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. Responsibilities will include: Assist the Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of UConn's Division I intercollegiate football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every training session; and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. Minimum Qualifications: Must have a strong work-ethic, enthusiasm and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor's/Master’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa - SCCC; NSCA - CSCS; USAW and CPR-First Aid certification. Candidates should email a letter of application, resume and the names of three references to: jobsinathletics@uconn.edu.