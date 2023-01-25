Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 25, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UVA Wise (D-II): The University of Virginia Wise Football Strength & Conditioning Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2023 semester, with a preferred starting date on or before February 15th, 2023, and a preferred end date of June 1st, 2023 . No monetary compensation will be provided. However, on campus housing and meals will be offered. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division II Football Athletic Performance program. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES of the VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities as well as the updating of player profile packets from 6am to noon MWF. This will ideally be a great internship opportunity that will allow you to get immediate hands on experience working specifically with football S&C. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Head Football Strength Coach / Defensive Coordinator Matthew White at Mjw9da@uvawise.edu