Skip to main content

Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 25, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut October

UVA Wise (D-II): The University of Virginia Wise Football Strength & Conditioning Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2023 semester, with a preferred starting date on or before February 15th, 2023, and a preferred end date of June 1st, 2023 . No monetary compensation will be provided. However, on campus housing and meals will be offered. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division II Football Athletic Performance program. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES of the VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities as well as the updating of player profile packets from 6am to noon MWF. This will ideally be a great internship opportunity that will allow you to get immediate hands on experience working specifically with football S&C. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Head Football Strength Coach / Defensive Coordinator Matthew White at Mjw9da@uvawise.edu

You May Like

CoachComm Dec 2022

Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 24, 2023

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday January 23, 2023

By Doug Samuels
XO Labs December 22

Strength Scoop - Friday January 20, 2023

By Doug Samuels
UIU October 23

Strength Scoop - Thursday January 19, 2023

By Doug Samuels
ultimatestrikingmachinejan2023

Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 18, 2023

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm Dec 2022

Strength Scoop - Tuesday January 17, 2023

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday January 16, 2023

By Doug Samuels
UIU October 23

Strength Scoop - Thursday January 12, 2023

By Doug Samuels