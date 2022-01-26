Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

McNeese State (FCS - LA): McNeese State University Strength and Conditioning (Lake Charles, LA) is seeking highly motivated individuals for Spring 2022 volunteer interns to work directly with Football and all other team sports. Work hours will span from morning to evenings and be 5-7 days per week. The internship will begin February 2022 and last until May 2022 with potential for term extension. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates who are interested in hands-on strength and conditioning coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include assisting in the implementation of programming, aiding in the set up and break down of training sessions, daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment, assisting with daily nutrition operations, and any other duties assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning and/or his staff. Qualified candidates will receive hands-on experience working in a Division I program, participate in continuing education sessions to build knowledge and skill in strength and conditioning, and have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations depending on their effort and performance. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references to Director of Strength and Conditioning J.R. Griffin at jgriffin5@mcneese.edu.

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Kennesaw State is looking to hire a full time, benefited Assistant Sports Performance Coach to work primarily with Olympic Sports (football available as schedule allows). Salary is TBD. Interested applicants please send resume, cover letter & list of references to jkiritsy@kennesaw.edu AS ONE COMBINED PDF.