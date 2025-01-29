Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 29, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Charleston Southern (FCS): Charleston Southern University is seeking qualified candidates to fill an open Graduate Assistant of Strength and Conditioning position. Start date ASAP. This position would work under the direct supervision of the Director and Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will be assigned 3-4 teams and will be responsible for all aspects of strength and conditioning with these teams. Candidates will gain valuable experience working with a Division 1 program. Candidates will assist in administrative duties, weightroom management, and will be included in educational materials. Requirements include Accredited Certification (CSCS/SCCC), Relative Field Experience, Bachelor's, admittance into Master's program, maintenance of a 3.0 GPA in Master's program, and CPR / AED / First Aid. Compensation: $8,000 scholarship for academic year. To apply, email a Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 Professional References to Erik Schwager - Director of Strength and Conditioning at eschwager@csuniv.edu.