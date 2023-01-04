Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 4, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kent State: Jake Niederman has joined the staff as head strength coach after serving as an assistant strength coach at Minnesota the last several years.

Purdue: Tom Dienhart tweets that Purdue is expected to hire Michigan football associate director of strength and conditioning Kiero Small as their new director of strength and conditioning. He is a former fullback at Arkansas and 7th Round draft pick to the Seahawks.

North Carolina Central (FCS): The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is accepting internship applications for the 2023 Spring Semester. This is an UNPAID internship; this volunteer position offers Division I experience and the opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. Candidates will COACH, and will have a chance to serve as top assistants for select varsity sports. Qualifications: Candidates must have a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.