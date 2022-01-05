Strength Scoop - Wednesday January 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Missouri: Zac Woodfin, who came to Mizzou shortly after Eli Drinkwitz was hired, is not having his contract renewed, according to Dave Matter.

Abilene Christian (FCS - TX): Corey Smith has been hired as director of strength and conditioning. Smith brings a wealth of experience at the FBS level, including stops at Iowa, Missouri, Memphis, and Texas and Smith most recently spent last season at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech: Texas Tech University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Winter 2022 Volunteer Internship, beginning January 18th. We are seeking a hard working and enthusiastic coach who wants to be a part of the day-to-day operations of the Red Raiders football strength and conditioning program. To apply, send an email with your resume and references to B.Lee@ttu.edu