Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 13, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arkansas Tech: The Arkansas Tech University Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking a qualified applicant for an immediate Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. This position will start as soon as possible. Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to Andy Lakmann at alakmann@atu.edu.

Western Michigan: Western Michigan University: Western Michigan University Olympic Strength and Conditioning is now accepting applications for INTERN/VOLUNTEER coach positions for the FALL 2022 semester. No prior experience is necessary. Daily responsibilities will include assisting with the supervision and implementation of performance training sessions for Olympic sports, teaching student athletes proper technique and equipment use, attending to the daily maintenance of the training equipment, and completion of the internship education curriculum. Interns will learn the basic principles of program design, exercise technique, team setting implementation, weight room management & logistics, and coaching & communication development. Required qualifications include: able to commit to 25 hours per week, strong work ethic and character, high interest in the field, passion to learn, punctuality, group speaking & communication skills. Preferred qualifications include: achievement or current pursuit of a bachelor degree in exercise science, physiology, kinesiology, or exercise related field, CSCS OR SCCC certification, and previous experience in collegiate strength and conditioning program. Great opportunity to receive Division 1 strength and conditioning experience, future professional recommendations, networking opportunities, and college internship credit if applicable. Candidates must have high passion for field and strong desire to learn and pursue career in strength and conditioning. If interested in the position, please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to michael.d.carbott@wmich.edu Attention: Mike Carbott.

Moravian: Moravian University, located in Bethlehem, PA is currently accepting applications for the PAID INTERN SPORTS PERFORMANCE COACH position. This position pays $8,500 for 12 months of work, at 15 - 20 hours per week. Additional pay opportunities/advancements are available through the University. Paid Intern Coaches may enroll in up to two courses (undergraduate, graduate, or seminary-6 credits) per semester in which they are paid employees on a space-available basis. Interns will be provided professional development opportunities, daily learning opportunities, resources and assistance in preparing for major certifications such as the CSCS, and professional references for future opportunities in the field. Coaching responsibilities include, but are not limited to, creating and implementing various training programs for assigned teams, overseeing training sessions, some weekend coverage, & communication with Sport Coaches. Having knowledge of different training philosophies, Olympic lifts, & turf training is highly recommended. Preferred qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and possess or are pursuing certifications for either CSCS, or SCCC. Relevant certification; NASM, CSCCA, USAW. First Aid-CPR-AED Certification is required. Some previous coaching experience is preferred as well. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and list of references to Thomas Long, Director of Athletic Performance at longt@moravian.edu