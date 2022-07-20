Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Duke: Duke Olympic Sports Performance is hiring a full time salaried position working with wrestling, rowing and women’s tennis. A full job description and application information can be found via this link.

Cal: University of California Berkeley’s Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. We are looking to fill positions immediately, the internship will conclude at the end of 2022-2023 football season.This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu.

Nicholls State: Nicholls State is currently accepting applications for a strength and conditioning PAID intern position for FALL 2022. Qualified candidates will be responsible for developing and implementing strength and conditioning programs for women’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s soccer while coordinating efforts with head sport coaches and sports medicine staff. The position requires a bachelor’s degree, CSCS or CSCCa certification, with preferred candidates possessing a field-related master’s degree and a minimum of 1 year of coaching experience. For further inquiry please contact Frank Bourgeois, Director of Strength and Conditioning at frank.bourgeois@nicholls.edu. For consideration, please submit a cover letter and curriculum vitae to the aforementioned.