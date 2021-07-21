Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 21, 2021

Alabama State: The Alabama State University department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applicants for Strength & Conditioning Volunteer Interns or Work-study Students for the Fall semester of 2021. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to all athletic teams, proper movement preparation, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate student athletes. Compensation: Division 1 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED, but Work-Study compensation may be available for Alabama State University students. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (CSCS; SCCC; USAW or NCSF) are preferred, but NOT required. Candidates must be working towards a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our athletes and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a high school or collegiate strength coach. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a resume and three references in ONE pdf document to or tmitchell@alasu.edu.

Mercer (FCS - GA): Mercer University Strength & Conditioning is looking to fill the position of Graduate Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. This position includes: full tuition, books, housing, meal plan and monthly stipend. Minimum Qualifications include: NSCA – CSCS Certification or CSCCa – SCCC Certification, an undergraduate degree preferably in a related field, and 1-2 years of experience which includes coaching intercollegiate athletics and or playing intercollegiate athletics. Candidates who are looking to fulfill their required 640 mentorship hours for the SCCC Certification can do so under the direction of our Director of Strength & Conditioning. During the Graduate Assistantship the person can expect assignments pertaining to preparing them for the SCCC Certification. The candidate will assist with Football as well as other sports assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. The candidate will also be responsible for all Strength and Conditioning duties assigned by the Director/Assistant Director of Strength & Conditioning. This includes but is not limited to: facility/equipment upkeep and management, weight room sanitation, computer work, game-day responsibilities, assist in monitoring day to day operations of our unpaid intern program, and assist with the implementation of the supplement/nutrition program. Candidate will be asked to design and implement annual periodization for the sports assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. Candidate will assist with, conduct and report periodic performance testing as needed. Interested Applicants can send their resume, cover letter and references to mubearsstrength@gmail.com.