Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UNLV: The University of Nevada Las Vegas Football Performance department is accepting applications for (3) Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to football, proper movement preparation, assist with GPS data, heart rate data, and other performance metrics, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate student athletes. Compensation: Division 1 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. Mentorship hours available for those candidates who are selected for SCCC certification and individuals must complete the requirements set forth by the CSCCa. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or be in their last semester of coursework for an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a collegiate strength coach at the division 1 level specific to football. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to brandon.shelton@unlv.edu in ONE pdf document. UNLV is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University is searching for a Director of Football Sports Nutrition. This position reports to the Head of Strength and Conditioning and manages nutrition operations. Provide football student-athletes with nutrition education as well a nutrition support through management of the fuel station, social media content creation, supervision of team meals, budget planning, and body weight updates. In addition, this position will hire and manage nutrition interns. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) with background in nutrition or related field; experience with college athletics preferred. Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 Professional References to Joey Guarascio, Head of Strength and Conditioning at jguarascio@fau.edu