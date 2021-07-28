Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 28, 2021

Angelo State (D-II - TX): Angelo State University located in San Angelo, TX is currently seeking two highly motivated candidates for the position of Graduate Assistant in Strength and Conditioning for the 2021-22 academic school year. The dates of the assistantship will be from approximately August 2021 through May 2022 (10 months). COMPENSATION for this position if selected includes, 6 hours of tuition waiver per semester, $10,000 for the length of the Graduate Assistantship broken down into monthly payments, and valuable experience working with a variety of highly successful DII sports, as well as professional development opportunities, daily learning opportunities, resources and assistance in preparing for major certifications such as the CSCS, and professional references for future opportunities in the field. RESPONSIBILITIES are as follows but not limited to: assist Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in program implementation of each sport, design and implementation of individual/team workouts (when given/assigned the opportunity), set up prior to and break down following workouts, and routine organization/cleaning of the weight room. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: current enrollment at Angelo State University (with proof of enrollment), First Aid/CPR/AED Certification, a current Resume and three (3) Letters of Recommendation, a strong work ethic, reliability, desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, a desire to learn and be challenged, and a daily positive attitude. PREFFERED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: Current CSCS or SCCC or similar certification in the field or currently working towards one, be educated on training philosophy, Olympic lifts, and how to structure and execute a successful strength and conditioning program, Experience in collegiate strength and conditioning either through past internships or playing Collegiate Sports. IF INTERESTED, please forward a copy of your updated cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jaren Borland at jaren.borland@angelo.edu. Interviews to start immediately, position will stay open until filled.

UNC-Pembroke (D-II): UNC-Pembroke is hiring ONE Graduate Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for 2-3 athletic programs and assist in all strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology or similar field. Acceptance into graduate school. Must be CPR, AED and First aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification within first 30 days of beginning position. CSCS or CSCCa certified. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: One year of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred in an undergraduate internship or professional internship capacity. Compensation: This is a 10 month position that includes a $10,000 package to cover the cost of classes and provide a stipend. Along with continuing education opportunities. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at coryvminnie@gmail.com. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.

East Central University (D-II: East Central is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach to start in the fall of 2021. Tuition included, with $5,000-5,800 additional pay annually (to be discussed further for mutually interested candidates). Located slightly over 1 hour southeast of Oklahoma City, 2 hours southwest of Tulsa, and 2 hours from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. FAFSA Federal Work Study eligible is preferred. USAW, CSCS, SCCC, or an equivalent national certification along with CPR/First Aid required. CSCCa internship hours are available under an approved CSCCa mentor. Please email a resume and 3 professional references to sodell@ecok.edu.