Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech Football Strength and Conditioning is looking to fill two (2) positions for its FALL 2022 internship program. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the VT Strength and Conditioning staff with every aspect of the implementation of our fall/in-season training programs, data collection, and other duties as assigned by the Senior Director of Strength and Conditioning. In this role, you will gain valuable experience working within the Virginia Tech football program, working directly with the Strength and Conditioning and Sport Science departments. Required qualifications include the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Other preferred qualifications include certification, or the pursuit of a certification from the NSCA and/or the CSCCa, a CPR/AED certification, and some form of previous coaching experience. This internship will allow you to study under a CSCCa approved mentor and complete hours towards certification. The internship will begin with a flexible start date in early August and run until mid-late December. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and a minimum of 2 professional references to Matt Greenhalgh at mgreenhalgh@vt.edu.

The Village School (Houston, TX): The Village School, Houston , TX. Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking qualified applicants for 2 immediate Strength and Conditioning Internship positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: design and implementation of sport specific strength and conditioning programs for assigned teams; ability to demonstrate and instruct lifting techniques; supervise team and individual workouts; assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree (Required) CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification (Preferred); CPR and First Aid certifications; previous strength and conditioning experience in a collegiate or high school setting; experience in designing and implementing workout programs. Start date: August 1, 2022. . Please send Resume, Cover Letter, and 2 Professional References to Scott Kellar, CSCS, Director of Performance at Scott.kellar@thevillagschool.com.