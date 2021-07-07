Strength Scoop - Wednesday July 7, 2021

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (2) for the Fall Semester 2021 (August 2nd – End of Season). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self- motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.

Purdue: Purdue University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2021. This internship will begin in August and will conclude December 2021. These are unpaid positions, and CLASS CREDIT IS REQUIRED FOR THIS INTERNSHIP. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Purdue University Football. Interns will gain hands on experience in a Division 1 setting, assist with set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should be working towards their certifications from the governing body of the NSCA or CSCCa. Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying as well as making sure you will be getting class credit from your university. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning Coach Tony Webb to at coachwebb@purdue.edu.

Virginia-Wise (D-II): UVa-Wise is looking to hire a paid strength intern. This is an 8 month position that will run from August-November and January-April (Off in December). Housing and Meal Plan will be provided plus $200 monthly stipend. Assist with all sports as available. Would act as the primary Strength & Conditioning for 2 to 3 Sports as Assigned by the Director of Strength & Conditioning. Responsible for assisting in the day to day operation of the weight room. (i.e. Cleanliness of equipment and maintenance.) Responsible for communicating with Sport Coaches and Athletic Trainers regarding any issues with their assigned teams. Looking for someone who is CSCS and CPR/AED Certified. Interested candidates please send resume, cover letter, and list of 3 professional references to Director of Strength and Conditioning Brent Norford bdn2h@uvawise.edu.

Nicholls (FCS - LA): Nicholls State University (Thibodaux, LA): The Nicholls State University Strength & Conditioning Department has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for Summer 2021 & Fall 2021 NON-PAID/VOLUNTEER internship positions. There are multiple positions available assisting directly with Football and Olympic Sports. Successful applicants must not only have the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, but also possess a relentless work ethic and positive attitude. This is a coaching intensive internship with the opportunity for a lot of practical and hands on experience. The interns will be required to complete assigned readings, programming projects, and on floor coaching throughout the duration of the internship. Applicants must also be willing to work early mornings and late nights during the week and weekends. Applicants should be working towards completion of a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Applicants should also be working towards or possess certifications through either CSCCa (SCCC) or NSCA (CSCS). Applications for the internship at Nicholls State University should include a cover letter and resume with three professional references. Please send applications via email to Caleb Dupre at calebdupre@yahoo.com.

UC Davis (FCS): UC Davis Sports Performance currently has 2 openings for “Strength and Conditioning Fellowships”. Each position will be a 10 month, non-benefited position. Positions will assist with Football and be responsible for 3-4 of their own teams. Qualifications: Must have or obtain ​Certification by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or certification by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) within 90 days from date of hire. Must maintain certification. Possess First Aid & CPR certificate or must obtain within 60 days from date of hire. Knowledge of the rules and safety requirements of strength and conditioning training. This includes, but is not limited to, teaching techniques and safety measures for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Knowledge of athletic injury prevention and treatment/modification protocols. Experience in the field of Sports Performance with student-athletes in a collegiate setting. Knowledge of and commitment to NCAA rules and regulations. Applicants must apply here via by July 15.

TCU: TCU currently has internship positions available for the 2021 FALL SEMESTER. Deadline to apply: July 16, 2021. Internships through the TCU Strength & Conditioning department are currently available for the for those who would like to pursue a career in Strength & Conditioning. The TCU Strength & Conditioning Department is a teaching department that offers our interns hands-on experience as well as prepares them to become qualified Strength & Conditioning professionals. Interns will have the opportunity to work with all TCU’s Men’s and Women’s sports totaling more than 400 student-athletes. This is a non-paid position but offers the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Applicants should be: Working towards a certification through NSCA, or CSCCa. Desire to make strength and conditioning your desired profession. Previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or previous collegiate athletic experience. Pursuit of Bachelor’s degree or already possess a Bachelor’s degree.To apply please send resume cover letter and 3 professional references to Zach Dechant at z.dechant@tcu.edu.

East Tennessee State (FCS): East Tennessee State University Football Strength & Conditioning is seeking hard working and enthusiastic candidates to fill available internship positions for the FALL (August 5 - December 30). Candidates must be completing or have completed a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, and have a current CPR/AED and First Aid Certification. The successful candidates should have a strong desire to not only pursue Strength and Conditioning as a career, but to also obtain Strength and Conditioning Coaching Certifications either from the CSCCa or the NSCA. You will get hands-on coaching experience along with nutritional experience, and other tasks as designated by the Strength and Conditioning staff. Subject line of the email should include first and last name and Fall 2021 Internship. Please send cover letter, resume, and a list of three references in ONE document to Coach Mason Gooch: goochm@etsu.edu.