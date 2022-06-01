Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Carolina Central: North Carolina Central University: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting in the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches, staff and administration.Compensation: Includes full tuition waiver and a monthly stipend. Qualifications: Candidates must be admitted to the Graduate Program at NCCU. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Previous coaching experience at the High School, Collegiate, Professional or Private Sector. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.

Angelo State (D-II - TX): Angelo State University located in San Angelo, TX is currently seeking two highly motivated candidates for the position of Graduate Assistant in Strength and Conditioning for the 2022-23 academic school year. The dates of the assistantship will be from approximately August 2022 through May 2023 (10 months). COMPENSATION for this position if selected includes, 6 hours of tuition waiver per semester, $10,000 for the length of the Graduate Assistantship (10 months) broken down into monthly payments, and valuable experience working with a variety of highly successful DII sports, as well as professional development opportunities, daily learning opportunities, resources and assistance in preparing for major certifications such as the CSCS, and professional references for future opportunities in the field. RESPONSIBILITIES are as follows but not limited to: assist Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in program implementation of each sport, design and implementation of individual/team workouts (when given/assigned the opportunity), set up prior to and break down following workouts, and routine organization/cleaning of the weight room. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: current enrollment at Angelo State University (with proof of enrollment), First Aid/CPR/AED Certification, a current Resume and three (3) Letters of Recommendation, a strong work ethic, reliability, desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, a desire to learn and be challenged, and a daily positive attitude. PREFFERED QUALIFICATIONS are as follows: Current CSCS, USAW, or SCCC or similar certification in the field or currently working towards obtaining one; knowledge of different training philosophies, Olympic lifts, and how to structure and execute a successful strength and conditioning program, Experience in collegiate strength and conditioning either through past internships or playing Collegiate Sports. IF INTERESTED, please forward a copy of your updated cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jaren Borland at jaren.borland@angelo.edu Interviews to start immediately, position will stay open until filled.

UPike (NAIA - KY): University of Pikeville has an immediate opening in our Athletic Department for a Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a strength and conditioning program for all sports at UPIKE. If interested, you can see more information about the position, the required qualifications and apply for the position at jobs.upike.edu.