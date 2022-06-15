Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Benedict: Benedict College is accepting applications for the position of Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Benedict is a member of NCAA Division II and competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. This position is a full-time salaried position and will start as we open a brand-new Strength and Conditioning facility. The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach will oversee all aspects of a comprehensive strength and conditioning program including, but not limited to, development and implementation of performance enhancement, sport specific conditioning and injury programs for more than 300 student-athletes. Responsibilities will also include scheduling and managing the daily operations of the intercollegiate weight room, main fitness room, and maintenance of all related equipment. Required Qualifications: Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university is required. Master's degree is preferred. Three (3) years of intercollegiate strength and conditioning experience is required. Experience with both men’s and women’s athletics. AED/CPR certification. Current National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) or Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) certification required. Preferred Qualifications: Master’s degree from an accredited college or university. Five or more years of intercollegiate strength training experience. Please email your cover letter, resume, and 3 Professional References to BenedictFootball@gmail.com.

