Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 16, 2021

McKendree University (D-II - IL): McKendree University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a graduate assistant for the University Athletics Athletic Performance Department on its Lebanon, Illinois campus for the 2021-2022 academic year. Tuition and stipend is a benefit of this position. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a master's program at McKendree University is required. Certification from the (NSCA) National Strength and Conditioning Association as a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) is required or working towards obtaining. The candidate must possess CPR/AED and first aid certification. Interviews will begin immediately. Interested candidates should send a letter of interest referencing job #GASC16 with a resume/CV and contact information for three professional references to the Director of Human Resources at hr@mckendree.edu & Director of Athletic Performance Zachariah “Z” Anderson at zcanderson@mckendree.edu.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for the Fall 2021 semester, with a starting date on or before August 23, 2021, and an end date of December 3, 2021. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach and his staff. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess, or currently be working on, CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Compensation: This is an educational internship with no monetary compensation provided. However, opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for successful interns. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

Norfolk State (FCS): The Norfolk State University Strength and Conditioning Department is in search of 2 qualified candidates for the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach position. This is a part-time position that pays $15,000 over a 10-month period. Successful candidates will gain valuable experience working with Division-1 athletes and will report directly to the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Both positions will be assigned direct oversight of 2-4 teams. (example: Assistant 1 – MBB, Tennis, Softball…Assistant 2 – WBB, Bowling, volleyball). Functions include but are not limited to the following: Assist Director of Strength & Conditioning in all aspects of training for the 15 Div. I varsity sports; Attend and lead weekly training seminar on teaching correct techniques for appropriate workout regimens; Teach athletes proper technique and perform diagnostic biomechanical analysis of an athlete’s movement; Assist with supervision of the weight-room (equipment maintenance and cleaning, exercise supervision, safety issues etc.); Program design & responsibility for 2 - 4 assigned sports teams; Assist with the input of test data; Assist in research and testing. Minimum Qualifications: Must have Bachelor’s degree in Health, Exercise Physiology or related field is required. Must have Licenses, Certificates or Registrations; CSCS (Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist) from the NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association) or SCCC (Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified) from the CSCCA (Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association). CPR/AED certification as well; 1 – 3 years intercollegiate coaching experience, in the weight room; Knowledge of NCAA guidelines. Ability to manage multiple teams. Preferred Qualifications: Division I athletics intercollegiate coaching experience; Master’s Degree is preferred; Supervisory experience. Looking to start both positions the first week in August 2021. Please send a resume, cover letter, and a list of at least 3 references to Coach Randy Moore, at remoore@nsu.edu. No phone calls.