Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 2, 2021

Miami University (OH): Miami Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for 2-4 Olympic and Football intern positions during Fall 2021. Candidates will gain valuable experience training athletes, earn class credit, and earn a potential recommendation for further positions in the field. UNPAID VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP. No housing provided. Must find within Oxford, Hamilton, or other nearby cities. Start Date: Monday, August 16, 2021 End Date: Friday, November 19, 2021 Qualifications: Must possess a First Aid/AED Certification. Possess or working towards a CSCS or CSCCa certification. A background in Exercise Science or a related field is preferred, but not required. Strong work ethic, communication, professionalism, initiative, and commitment. Must be able to lift a minimum 100 lbs. Highly motivated to work in collegiate strength and conditioning. Responsibilities include (but not limited to): Set up, breakdown, and general maintenance of training sessions and facilities. Opportunity to observe and cue multiple athletes on a variety of movements. Applicants should send a resume to Assistant Human Performance Coach Kelsey Minson at minsonk@miamioh.edu

College of Charleston (D-I - SC): The College of Charleston is seeking strength and conditioning interns for the summer to work primarily with basketball. Candidate will be expected to assist in all aspects of strength, conditioning, sports performance, and facility maintenance. -Qualifications: Completed degree or working towards degree in exercise science, nutrition, physiology or related field. -Preferred qualifications: CSCS certification, experience at the collegiate athletic level in any capacity. -Email cover letter, resume, & 1-2 references to Director of Sports Performance Eli Foy - foyea@cofc.edu

Miami University (OH): Miami Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for 2 Football intern positions during Summer 2021. Candidates will gain valuable experience training athletes, earn class credit, and earn a potential recommendation for further positions in the field. UNPAID VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP. No housing provided. Must find within Oxford, Hamilton, or other nearby cities. Start Date: Immediate start End Date: Friday, July 30, 2021 Qualifications: Must possess a First Aid/AED Certification. Possess or working towards a CSCS or CSCCa certification. A background in Exercise Science or a related field is preferred, but not required. Strong work ethic, communication, professionalism, initiative, and commitment. Must be able to lift a minimum 100 lbs. Highly motivated to work in collegiate strength and conditioning. Responsibilities include (but not limited to): Set up, breakdown, and general maintenance of training sessions and facilities. Opportunity to observe and cue multiple athletes on a variety of movements. Applicants should send a resume to Assistant Human Performance Coach Kelsey Minson at minsonk@miamioh.edu

Bluefield State (D-II - VA): Bluefield State College (BSC) is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II. BSC Athletics is home to 22 men’s and women’s varsity sports (12 new sports including football), offering qualified students rewarding opportunities in athletic competition, training, and support activities. Athletic highlights include Men’s Tennis as 8-time Atlantic Regional Champions, Men's Golf as 2016 USCAA National Champions, Men's Basketball as 2019 USCAA National Runner Up and Women’s Basketball as 2-time ECAC Champions. Our dedicated coaches and staff are committed to recruiting promising student-athletes, developing their athletic and academic talents, and instilling leadership skills that contribute to their ultimate success in life. POSITION SUMMARY: Reporting to the Director of Athletics, the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach supports quality athletic programs that challenge and develop the physical, mental and personal abilities of student-athletes of NCAA Division II programs. This position will develop and administer performance programs for assigned athletic teams, assist with the maintenance of performance facilities, and perform administrative duties as assigned. Completed applications are to be submitted in electronic format only to humanresources@bluefieldstate.edu and must include: 1. Letter of interest specific to the position (please detail sport specific experience); 2. A completed BSC Employment Application (form available at https://bluefieldstate.edu/resources/human-resources/jobs); 3. Resume/CV; 4. Contact information for at least three professional references; and 5. Transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable for the application process; official transcripts will be required of the selected candidate).

