Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 29, 2022

Cal: University of California Berkeley’s Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting 3 applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2022. We are looking to fill positions immediately, the internship will conclude at the end of 2022-2023 football season. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a STRONG work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience in the private sector or a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant S&C coach Daree Ajibade at dareeajibade@berkeley.edu.

West Alabama: The University of West Alabama is seeking applicants to apply for the position of Director of Strength and Conditioning. The position is Full-Time with benefits. The applicant that is chosen will oversee all sports, working primarily with football. The position oversees a staff of Two Graduate Assistant Strength Coaches and 3-5 interns. Interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume, and a list of references (3) to mjones@uwa.edu as soon as possible.

Houston Baptist: Houston Baptist Athletic Performance (Houston, TX) is seeking highly motivated individuals for Fall 2022 volunteer interns to work directly with a variety of Olympic sports including basketball, soccer, and volleyball in addition to football. Work hours will span from morning to evening and be 5-7 days per week. The internship will begin September 2022 and last until December 2022 with the potential for term extension. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates who are interested in a hands-on coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include assisting in the implementation of programming, daily upkeep and maintenance of weight-room equipment, and any other duties assigned by the Olympic Director of Athletic Performance and/or his staff. Qualified candidates will receive experience in a Division 1 program, participate in intern education to build knowledge and skill in strength and conditioning, and have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations depending on their effort and performance. Individuals interested in this position should send a cover letter, resume, and three references to Director of Olympic Athletic Performance Reece Davidson at rdavidson@hbu.edu



