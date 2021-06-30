Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 30, 2021

Virginia: The University of Virginia is accepting applications for Volunteer Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Fall of 2021. The internship will start the first week of August and continue through the entire football season. Specific dates will follow as the hiring process progresses. Interns will follow an education curriculum developed by the UVA Strength and Conditioning Staff. This is an unpaid internship. Responsibilities will include: Daily weight room maintenance, set-up, tear-down, assist with supervision of weight room and field work. Interns must be motivated, able to follow specific directions, and have a strong work ethic. Interns will receive hands on experience to multiple training methods, Tendo Units, Fatigue Science, and Catapult. Interns should be working towards a Bachelor’s Degree, and certifications through the CSCCA-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS. Interns will gain collegiate strength and conditioning experience at the Division I level, and potential for future recommendations for future career opportunities. Please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and Three professional references in one document to: Coach Cameron Prater at ewa3jn@virginia.edu. The subject line of the e-mail should read: Your Name, UVA Fall 2021 Strength & Conditioning Internship. This will be a rolling hiring process, we will interview and hire as qualified applications are received.

Coach of the Year: Please join us in congratulating Coastal Carolina's Chad Scott as the 2020 FootballScoop Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year, presented by AstroTurf.

Wyoming: The Wyoming Football Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for 2-3 VOLUNTEER intern positions for the FALL 2021 semester. These are UNPAID positions. The ideal candidate should be seeking a career as a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates will be exposed to all facets of an NCAA Division 1 FBS football strength and conditioning program. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: hands on experience assisting with the daily operations of the weight room, assisting with GPS monitoring and velocity based training technologies, helping to create a positive training environment, completing the educational curriculum, and facility/equipment maintenance. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, strong work ethic, great sense of urgency, high level of attention to detail, a desire to learn, and the ability to build relationships with our staff and student-athletes. Candidates should be actively pursuing certification from the NSCA and/or CSCCa. Interns will receive instruction in – and be required to comply with – NCAA regulations and policies. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Carl Miller at cmill109@uwyo.edu.

Texas State: The Texas State University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for 2 UNPAID interns for Fall 2021. The selected candidates will begin August 5. This position is unpaid but offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning through earned future recommendations, and will allow the chosen individuals to study under a CSCCa approved mentor. Daily responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the supervision of the Texas State Football team, set up and breakdown for daily strength and conditioning activities, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, as well as the opportunity to gain hands on coaching experience. Prerequisites include working toward, or completion of a bachelor’s degree, and working toward NSCA or CSCCA certification. Please email a cover letter, resume, and three references in 1 attachment to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Kyle Vagher at vagher@txstate.edu.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking a qualified part-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This is a small stipend position ($4,000 for eight months & the CSCCa-SCCC covered in full). No housing or meals will be provided. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Designing and implementing all aspects of the strength and conditioning program for the Track & Field, Cross Country, and Rowing Teams, Assisting with the execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football and assigned Olympic sports, Attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Supervision of Interns & Apprentices, Any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Minimum Qualifications: CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS, First Aid, CPR & AED Certified, Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm, and effective communication skills. Preferred Qualifications: Previous coaching experience in a collegiate, professional, high school or private sector setting, Experience with assigned teams and Football, Other relevant certifications: USAW, FMS, etc., Competitive collegiate athletic involvement. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this position is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Assistant Candidate” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, July 16, 2021. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Chadron State: Chadron State has an opening for a strength and conditioning graduate assistant job. See more details, and how to apply via this link.