Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 8, 2022

Trinity College (D-III - CT): Trinity College (CT): Trinity College has an Assistant Strength and Conditioning position available. This is a full-time position that pays between 36-40k. Required qualifications include; Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Health/Physical Education. National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) certification, or Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCC) certification. CPR and First Aid certification. Please submit applications via this link.

Minnesota Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth has a Head Strength and Condition position available. This is a Full Time position working with Division 2 NCAA Sports. Please submit applications via this following link.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Per source, Gabe Miller has accepted the role as Director of Strength and Conditioning at Valparaiso University for Football and Women's Basketball.

Fordham (FCS - NY): Fordham is looking to hire an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Required qualifications include; Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Health/Physical Education. National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) certification, or Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCC) certification. CPR and First Aid certification. Proven success in all areas of strength and conditioning programming, Olympic style lifts, plyometrics, speed development, conditioning, and mobility development. High energy, a growth mindset, and a hunger to learn are non-negotiable attributes to become a part of Fordham University Strength and Conditioning. Interested candidates can apply here.