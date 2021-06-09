Strength Scoop - Wednesday June 9, 2021

Minnesota: The University of Minnesota Athletic Performance Department is seeking highly motivated applicants to fill FALL 2021 (End of August – December) internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Athletic Performance setting. Qualified candidates will work directly with the following sports: volleyball, wrestling, baseball, softball, soccer, swimming & diving, track & field, gymnastics, tennis, and rowing. This internship can be used for course credits. Daily responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: Exposure to athlete monitoring technology (HR/GPS/Force Plates/VBT/Watt Bikes/etc.) Professional development, including various educational assignments during the internship Assisting with supervision and execution of Athletic Performance programs Assisting with daily operations and facility/equipment maintenance Responsibilities will be assigned as they are earned. Interested applicants must exhibit effective communication skills, positive energy, attention to detail, sense of urgency and strong work ethic. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Athletic Performance Coach and pursuing CSCCA or NSCA certification(s), and proficient in technology. COMPENSATION: This is an unpaid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To APPLY (DEADLINE March 5th): Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to: Scott McWilliams, Assistant Director of Athletic Performance at smcwilli@umn.edu.

Yale: Yale Sports Performance is seeking qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Fall 2021 semester. This internship includes a classroom lecture component as well as rigorous hours in the weight room alongside full-time coaches for hands on experience. Students will not only gain the knowledge of program design and theory, nutrition, athletic testing, and leadership, but also have the chance to apply what they have learned in a practical setting with Division I athletes. The goal of this internship is to give interns the necessary tools to obtain jobs within the strength and conditioning field. The hours will closely resemble that of a full time strength and conditioning coach. This is an unpaid internship, but hours can be used towards academic credits for college. It is also an NSCA accredited continuing education site. You will receive 2 continuing education units (CEU’s) upon completion. The ideal prospective candidate would be a current or recently graduated college student. Preference will be given to those who have studied Exercise Science, however all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Additional considerations will be given to those who have an athletic or coaching background, as well as those who are eager to gain experience coaching in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. * Begin date: August 23, 2021(Tentative Orientation Date) End date: November 12, 2021 (Tentative End date) Send your resume to Yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com.

North Georgia: University of North Georgia Sports Performance is currently seeking qualified applicants for the position of Sports Performance Graduate Assistant. The graduate assistant will report directly to the Director of Sports Performance and will be responsible for four teams. Responsibilities include but are not limited to writing and running performance training sessions, communicate and work directly with the teams' head coach as well as the teams' Certified Athletic Trainers. Requirements include the following: Bachelor's degree, acceptance into a UNG Kinesiology graduate school, CSCS/SCCC certification by time of application, and have a minimum of one year of experience working in collegiate athletics. Applications can be filed via this link.

Walsh (D-II - OH): Walsh University is searching for qualified applicants for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position working specifically with Men’s Football and Baseball. This individual would be responsible for the programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training for the university’s football and baseball team. Required Qualifications: Must hold a Bachelor’s degree, CSCS or SCCC, and be accepted into one of the graduate programs. This position will report to the Head Football and Baseball coach and has an anticipated start date of July 1, 2021. Compensation includes tuition assistance and a stipend. Housing and meals are not provided. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three references in email format to walshufootball17@gmail.com. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

East Central (D-II - OK): East Central is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach to start in the summer/fall 2021. East Central is located slightly over 1 hour southeast of Oklahoma City, 2 hours southwest of Tulsa, and 2 hours from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. It will enhance your pay if you are eligible for Federal Work Study. USAW, CSCS, SCCC, or an equivalent national certification along with CPR/First Aid required. CSCCa internship hours are available under an approved CSCCa mentor. Please email a resume and 3 professional references to sodell@ecok.edu. Compensation for Oklahoma residents includes tuition and fees being covered, and annual $5,000-$5,400 based on how many hours are taken per semester. Non-Oklahoma residents will receive an out of state tuition waiver with the above salary. This will roughly come to $2,490 compensation with tuition and fees included for 6 hours per semester. Adjustments between hours per semester and compensation can be discussed further for mutually interested candidates.