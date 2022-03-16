Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

South Carolina: The University of South Carolina Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Summer of 2022. We are looking to start the position June 2022; the internship will conclude at the end of July with the opportunity to stay through the Fall. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance/cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Nate Sedergren at sedergrn@mailbox.sc.edu.

Duke: Duke is looking to hire Olympic Sports interns for the Fall and Spring terms of 2022/2023. Responsibilities: Assist full-time staff in the development and implementation of programs designed to improve sports performance, attend practices and games, and be able to take initiative. Interns will complete weekly assignments, attend internship and staff meetings and participate in staff continuing education activities as a part of their intern curriculum. There are three different options to apply for: 1. Position for class credit: Undergraduate and graduate level credits are available for students during the fall semester. 2. CSCS position: participate in a one semester curriculum which qualifies candidates to take the NSCA CSCS exam. Duke Sports Performance will cover the cost of the exam fee. 3. SCCC position: participate in a two semester (fall and spring) curriculum under a CSCCa mentor that will qualify you to take the SCCC test. Duke Sports Performance will cover the costs associated with the exam. Candidates can apply by emailing one PDF file of 1) cover letter 2) current resume 3) statement of which track they’re applying to 4) three professional references to Coach Megan Rottler Hattori at megan.rottler@duke.edu.no later than April 29th 2022.

Glynn Academy (GA): Glynn Academy (GA), a 6A public school located an hour north of Jacksonville, has a physical education position open for an individual with a proven track record of designing and implementing an athletic department wide strength and conditioning program. Candidates must display an ability to work with both male and female athletes effectively, communicate with athletic coaches, and manage a year round program for multiple sports. Coaching duties will be secondary to the candidate's role as Glynn Academy's Director of Strength and Conditioning. Please apply via this link and email a resume to Rocky.Hidalgo@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Duke: The Duke basketball program is looking for strength and conditioning coaching assistants to work with both men's and women's programs and select Olympic sports (not football). Responsibilities: Be an integral member of the staff, assist in the development and implementation of sports performance programs, attend practices and games, participate in our coaching assistant curriculum consisting of literature reviews, program writing assignments, research presentations, mock interviews, and on floor/court coaching. Candidates can apply by emailing one PDF file of 1) cover letter 2) resume 3) three professional references to Coach Justin Roach at justin.roach@duke.edu no later than April 15th. This position is required to be eligible and to take the CSCCA SCCC certification in May 2023. Duke Sports Performance will cover the expenses associated with the certification.