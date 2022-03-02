Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dallas Baptist (D-II): DBU is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that is a proud member of both the Missouri Valley Conference (DI) and the Lone Star Conference (DII); we are searching for an aspiring, athletic performance coach to fill our open graduate student assistant coaching position; this position is expected to start June, 2022. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to work under the guidance of the Dallas Baptist University Athletic Performance coaching staff, a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) approved mentor, as well as gain valuable hands-on experience working with both Division I and Division II athletes. The graduate student assistant coach will have the opportunity to create programs for and train assigned DBU athletic teams, as well as assist full-time staff in various capacities. Please note, this is a graduate student assistant position. This position provides tuition towards a master’s degree at DBU and includes a stipend as compensation. Applicants must be certified by either the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or the National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) and have had at least one full-time collegiate internship experience in order to be eligible. Applicants must be committed to serving Christ, our DBU student-athletes and DBU staff. Applicants must be committed to developing themselves as a strength and conditioning professional and devoted to advancing in the strength and conditioning coaching profession. For consideration, all inquiring candidates MUST email me three videos. These three separate videos must include the candidate coaching one lower body strength exercise, one upper body strength exercise and one speed/agility/quickness exercise of their choice. Please email a cover letter, professional resume, and three professional references (include contact information), along with the three videos to Coach Dave Trevino at: david@dbu.edu. All materials must be submitted by March 31, 2022 for consideration.

Pittsburgh: The University of Pittsburgh Football is seeking candidates for the Summer 2022 Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff and gain experience for future employment within the collegiate strength and conditioning field. Preferred qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field; CSCCa; NSCA; previous coaching experience(s); experience coaching or playing in collegiate sports; and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID 3-month internship with the possibility of staying through the 2022 football season. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. The staff is looking for individuals who are pursuing a career path within the realm of collegiate strength and conditioning and athletics .Please send one document that includes your resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Parker Showers at pshowers@athletics.pitt.edu. Start date will be May 16, 2022 through July 28, 2022. The application deadline ends on April 16, 2022.

USC: Jack Polk is coming to USC from Oklahoma to be the Trojans' director of sports science.

Louisville: The University of Louisville Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Summer 2022 Internships. Interns will gain practical experience working within a premier football strength and conditioning program. The internship is designed to provide learning opportunities that bridge the gap between theory and application, exposure to state-of-the-art training and athlete monitoring technologies, and overall coaching development. Successful candidates will be highly motivated to become a strength and conditioning coach, possess excellent communication skills, have a desire to learn, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment; CSCS or SCCC preferred. Upon completion of the internship program, individuals will have a better understanding of program design, the potential to earn recommendations for future opportunities, and receive college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1 page max) and a minimum of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoff Stanford at Geoff@GoCards.com.

North Carolina Central (FCS): North Carolina Central University: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting in the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches, staff and administration. Compensation: Includes full tuition waiver and a monthly stipend. Qualifications: Candidates must be admitted to the Graduate Program at NCCU. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Previous coaching experience at the High School, Collegiate, Professional or Private Sector. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.

Arkansas: The University of Arkansas Football Strength & Conditioning staff is looking to fulfill 3 SUMMER 2022 internship positions for those interested in a career in strength and conditioning. The anticipated start date will be May 30, 2022. This internship will be UNPAID. Interns will gain practical experience working in a Division I, SEC strength and conditioning environment under the guidance of an approved CSCCa mentor. Upon completion, interns will be qualified to sit for the SCCC exam from the CSCCa if they desire. To be eligible, you must be pursuing or hold a degree in a field related to exercise science. Those who have, or are actively pursuing, the SCCC certification through the CSCCa are preferred. Those who have, or are actively pursuing, the CSCS certification through the NSCA will also be accepted. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, assisting with the implementation of strength and conditioning programs, participation in an educational curriculum that will involve meetings and demonstrations with the strength staff, and maintenance of the strength and conditioning facility. To apply, please send your resume and 3 references to Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Chris Hightower at cthighto@uark.edu.

Rice: The Rice University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER coaches for the Summer 2022 Semester. The internship is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 26, 2022 and will run through Friday, July 29, 2022. This is an unpaid position; however, the position does come with a university sponsored meal plan. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of pre-season training for Rice Football, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, as well as participation in a vigorous internship

curriculum. This position also offers a unique opportunity to gain knowledge in performance technology and data collection through the use of GPS tracking, force plate monitoring and functional movement screening. Prerequisites include, CPR/AED Certification, as well as completion of, or working toward, a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field. The goal of this internship is to prepare and help place individuals into a paid position in the field of strength and conditioning. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Zach Waranch (zaw1@rice.edu) by Sunday, March 20, 2022. Rice University requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.