Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 23, 2022

Middle Tennessee: The Middle Tennessee State University Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently seeking applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Summer Semester of 2022,(June 1st, 2022 start date). This position will assist with all Olympic Sports and Football, and offers an extensive practical and professional experience. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the Strength and Conditioning Staff in all aspects of program administration, data management, facility upkeep, and participation in an internship curriculum. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and have a desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. Applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tessa Grossman via email at tessa.grossman@mtsu.edu.

Tarleton State (FCS– Stephenville, TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for the Summer 2022 semester, and/or Fall 2022 semester with starting dates that are flexible. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) as the Director and an MSCC as the Assistant Director. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess, or currently be working on, CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Compensation: This is an educational internship with no monetary compensation provided. However, opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for successful interns. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

UNLV: The University of Nevada Las Vegas Football Performance department is accepting applications for (3) Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Summer of 2022. The start date will be June 1, 2022. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to football, proper movement preparation, assist with GPS data, heart rate data, and other performance metrics, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate student athletes. Compensation: Division 1 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. Mentorship hours available for those candidates who are selected for SCCC certification and individuals must complete the requirements set forth by the CSCCa. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or be in their last semester of coursework for an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a collegiate strength coach at the division 1 level specific to football. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to brandon.shelton@unlv.edu in ONE pdf document. UNLV is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity.

Maryland: University of Maryland Football Performance is accepting applications for Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Summer Semester 2022 (May 23 – August 26). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to football, proper movement preparation, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. CSCCa mentorship program will be available for selected candidates seeking to obtain the SCCC certification. Those candidates who are selected for SCCC certification must complete the requirements set forth by the CSCCa. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or be in the last year of coursework for undergraduate degree in exercise physiology or related field of study. Certification from one or both of the following (NSCA-CSCS, USAW). We will provide CPR/AED training to those who do not currently hold certifications by an accredited certification agency. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a collegiate strength coach at the division 1 level specific to football. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a resume with three professional references to Jake Vieux at jvieux@umd.edu. Maryland is an equal opportunity employer, which encourages applications from minority group members and women.