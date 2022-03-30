Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Villanova: Villanova University is currently accepting applications for one PAID Strength & Conditioning intern for Summer 2021-Spring 2022. The internship will last approximately 10 months from start date. Pay will be a $2100 per month stipend with some meals – no benefits. Interns will gain practical experience working in a Division 1 S&C environment, specifically with the football team as well as a couple of Olympic teams. Minimum requirements include CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications, a strong work ethic, a desire to become an industry professional, and effective communication and leadership skills. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA, ACSM, USAW, CSCCa, etc.) as well as previous intern or coaching experience. Responsibilities will include assisting with football training sessions, weekly professional development assignments, facility maintenance, and other tasks as designated by the S&C staff. Apply on the website via this link. ALSO, e-mail ONE document with a copy of your cover letter, resume, and three references to Mike Tucker at michael.tucker@villanova.edu. Subject line should read: “Villanova Internship: Last Name, First Name.” This should also be the title of your attached document.

Appalachian State: Appalachian State University Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for volunteer interns for the 2022 summer period. This is an UNPAID position with the opportunity to receive college credits. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. The main responsibilities of this position include: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/ maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and be pursuing a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Sun Belt, and Appalachian State University rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. If SERIOUSLY interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Assistant Director Myles Quimby at quimbymc@appstate.edu.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan University is currently accepting applications for summer 2022 volunteer internship positions. Qualified candidates will work with football and Olympic sports and gain experience in all facets of strength and conditioning. Although this position is unpaid, you will receive hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related field, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Having a SCCC or CSCS certification is preferred, but not required. The start date will be mid-May and continue through July, with the opportunity to continue into the fall semester. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references in one file with “EMU Internship Application” in the subject line to Ryan Zaporski, Assistant Sports Performance Coach, at rzaporsk@emich.edu.

Stetson: Stetson University Strength and Conditioning Staff is seeking highly motivated applicants to fill Summer 2022 (May-August) Strength and Conditioning Internship Positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division 1 Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to work directly with multiple teams. This internship can be used for course credits. Daily responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: - Assist with the daily implementation of summer training - Opportunity to work, coach and interact with Division 1 collegiate athletes and staff members - Hands on learning development in the field of strength and conditioning - Assist with supervision and execution of strength training programs - Assist with daily operations and facility/equipment maintenance Responsibilities will be assigned as they are earned. Interested applicants must exhibit effective communication skills, attention to detail, positive energy, sense of urgency, and a strong work ethic. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters in Exercise Science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa or NSCA certification(s). COMPENSATION: This is an unpaid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To APPLY (DEADLINE April 15th): Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Matt Hunter at mdhunter@stetson.edu.