Strength Scoop - Wednesday March 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Michigan: The University of Michigan Football Strength and Conditioning Program is currently seeking applicants for (2) PAID internship positions for SUMMER 2022. The internship begins June 1 st and will go through July 31st , with the possibility of staying on for the 2022 season. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in regards to working within a Division I strength and conditioning setting as well as earned recommendation for future career opportunities. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: setting up and breaking down of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities, organizing the nutrition/fueling station, data collection, assisting with Catapult GPS systems, as well as other assigned duties. MINIMUM qualifications: possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, willingness to learn, and an unwavering desire to become a strength and conditioning professional; must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. PREFERRED qualifications: Must have completed or are currently working toward completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science /or a related course of study; possess or be working towards certification through the CSCCa, NSCA, and/or USAW; one year of previous experience in a strength and conditioning program or have previous collegiate athletics experience. Interested candidates must submit a cover letter (one- page maximum), resume (one-page maximum), and three professional references. The cover letter, resume, and references must be submitted in ONE PDF file (in that order). To apply, send one email to Sean Lockwood, Assistant Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, at seanlock@umich.edu. Subject line should read “University of Michigan Football (S&C) Internship, Summer 2022; Last Name, First Name”. Apply immediately.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State University Strength and Conditioning, an NCAA Division II institution, is looking for two to four full-time professional interns for the Summer 2022 semester. The timeline for the internship is May 31 st , 2022 -July 29 th , 2022. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the strength and conditioning profession. Coaching opportunities include assisting with all Varsity sports, including football, in developing and administrating all phases of the strength and conditioning program. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to, session set up/breakdown, implementation of all training session, daily and weekly maintenance of the weight room equipment, stocking and maintenance of post-training nutrition station, and administrative duties such as data entry and tracking for various teams. The ideal candidate for this internship must possess a relentless work ethic, a proactive thought process, a desire to excel in the field of strength and conditioning and have a strong strength training background. The individuals will serve as top assistants for select varsity sports as assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Qualifications: Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Individuals must possess or be working towards a CSCS, and additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Chris Winter, Assistant AD for Sports Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, or Zach Mendoza, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. These positions will be open until filled. Interested coaches can contact Chris Winters at ccwinte1@svsu.edu.

