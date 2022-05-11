Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Culver-Stockton (NAIA): Culver-Stockton College has an open head strength coach position. Qualifications include: Masters in Strength and Conditioning This position includes the ability to work with all sports on campus, run the intramural sports program, and a salary. All interested candidates should submit the following: Resume, Cover Letter, and 3 references to Thomas Sallay at tsallay@culver.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled.

William Jewell: William Jewell College Athletic Performance Department is currently seeking applicants for 2-3 Volunteer Internship positions for the Summer of 2022. This position would start on June 6th and end on July 29th The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with various sports, including football, under the supervision of the full time staff, as well as gain hands on experience with TeamBuildr and VBT principles. This is an UNPAID volunteer position. Qualifications: Pursuing a CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification and a strong desire to become a certified Strength and Conditioning Coach. Must hold current CPR, AED, and First Aid training. Preferred Qualifications: Currently possess a CSCS, SCCC, or USAW certification and experience working with collegiate or professional athletes. Apply via this link.