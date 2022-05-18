Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University is looking to hire a Strength and Conditioning Coach for Olympic Sports. This is a full-time position with benefits. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree, NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification, CPR/AED/First Aid certified and experience in collegiate strength and conditioning. How to apply: Email your cover letter, resume and references to Brian White at brian.white@hamptonu.edu. Note: Please put “Strength and Conditioning Coach for Olympic Sports” in the subject of your email. Review of applications will begin immediately.

UCLA: The University of California, Los Angles (UCLA) Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2022 FALL volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the WINTER semester that is conditional based off performance in summer. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Pac 12, and University of California, Los Angeles rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at [dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu]dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.