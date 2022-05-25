Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boston College: Boston College is now accepting interns for fall of 2022 for olympic sports. This is a volunteer, unpaid position and offers Division I experience with 29 varsity sports and training in an educational environment as well as an opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assist the Strength and conditioning staff in the training of the Boston College sports programs; assist with daily administrative, and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every workout; spotting athletes and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. Interns will have the opportunity to advance in the field of strength and conditioning, while fulfilling class credit toward a degree program. REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS: Possess or be working toward a certification through the CSCCa, NSCA and/or USAW. Have outstanding work ethic and attention to detail. Have a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to Will Franco at francow@bc.edu.

Waldorf (NAIA - IA): Waldorf University Strength & Conditioning is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistantship for the Fall 2022-2024 school years. The candidate will receive an online graduate tuition waiver and a $9,000 annual stipend for 12 months and free housing. This is a two year appointment and is not benefit eligible. Graduate assistant will report to the Director of Strength and Conditioning and will be responsible to work directly with all twenty-two varsity sports on campus. Responsibilities assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning will include but are not limited to: The development and implementation of training programs for assigned teams (5-6 teams); Assessment and instruction of posture, lifting technique, multi-directional movement mechanics, flexibility/mobility drills, agility and coordination drills, plyometrics, balance drills, vision training, and testing/assessing modalities; Strength room upkeep, inventory, and equipment maintenance. Required Qualifications: *Confirmed undergraduate degree in Exercise Science or related field; CSCS (preferred), CPR certification is required within 30 days of hire; Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; Ability to motivate student-athletes and work effectively with coaches and the sport medicine staff; Basic computer proficiency in Microsoft Word, and Excel. Preferred Qualifications 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher; Practical experience coaching within the college strength and conditioning field. Please send all applications to Jason.Laube@waldorf.edu

SMU: Southern Methodist University Human Performance Is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall 2022; Start date: 8/1/2022  The Intern will be assisting with a variety of strength and conditioning areas such as: athlete management, on-field and weight room set up, nutrition, exercise technique, implementation, and coaching.  Applicant must be willing to work early mornings  This is an UNPAID position Qualifications  Current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study  A desire to become a strength and conditioning professional  Possess or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC) and CPR/AED  Prefer but do not require, previous coaching experience and/or previous involvement in competitive sport Please email a resume, cover letter and 3 references as a PDF file to Jamie Wynn at wynnj@smu.edu.