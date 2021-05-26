Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 26, 2021

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Upper Iowa (D-II): Upper Iowa University is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant for the Strength and Conditioning Department. This is a 10-month position with the opportunity to renew for a second year which is subject to the individual maintaining a 3.0 GPA and meeting University expectations. Compensation includes a monthly stipend and tuition assistance. Essential Duties include assisting the Head Strength and Conditioning coach with implementation of training programs for all Upper Iowa University athletic teams. Design and implement training programs for teams assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Assist with maintenance and upkeep of the training facilities, and any other duties as assigned. Candidates should proficient using Microsoft (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) Required Qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree in exercise science or related field. CSCS or CSCCA certification. CPR/AED certification. Must be accepted into Master’s program at Upper Iowa University. Preferred Qualifications consist of USAW certification. 1-2 years of experience in strength and conditioning, specifically with Olympic sports. Experience using TeamBuildr software or other programming/athlete tracking software. Interested internal applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references. To apply, visit https://uiu.peopleadmin.com/postings/2588. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Upper Iowa University is an Equal Opportunity Employer.