Strength Scoop - Wednesday May 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Midland (NAIA - NE): Midland University (Fremont, NE) is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, assist head coach with their respective teams, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS, USAW), and strong desire to be a Strength and Conditioning Coach. Depending upon graduate program selected, this position includes: Tuition, Meal Plan, and Monthly Stipend. Interested candidates please apply via this link.

Nova Southeastern (FL): Nova Southeastern University, a member of the NCAA Division II and the Sunshine State Conference located in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is currently accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant for Strength & Conditioning. The Graduate Assistant reports directly to the Director of Sports Performance, while working collaboratively as a member of the NSU Sports Medicine Interdisciplinary Team. The position is responsible for assisting the Strength and Conditioning staff in all departmental functions. The successful candidate will have full responsibility of 2-4 teams and will assist with the implementation of strength training, conditioning, speed/agility, flexibility and recovery workouts for all 16 NSU athletic teams. The successful applicant will have the opportunity to complete the CSCCa mentorship program and be eligible to sit for the SCCC certification exam during their 2nd year. Qualifications: The GA positions are required to work 20 hours per week, which include flexible hours, evenings and weekends. GA positions work 9-month, renewable contracts. Graduate Assistants must be enrolled at a full-time status (6 credits per semester) and be in good academic standing throughout their employment. Applicants must be admitted into their respective graduate program before they can sign a contract through NSU Student Employment. Candidates must be certified with at least one of the following organizations CSCCa (SCCC), NSCA (CSCS), or USAW. Application Deadline: May 31, 2022. Start Date: August 1, 2022. Compensation: GA Package. Tuition Scholarship - up to $10,000 per year. Stipend – $8000 paid over 9 months. Please email the following documents combined into a single PDF document to steven.orris@nova.edu