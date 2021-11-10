Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 10, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Dakota State: The North Dakota State University Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking applicants for one paid internship position working with Olympic Sports for Spring 2022. This position will begin on January 4, and conclude at the end of the school year in May. At the end of the academic year, the paid intern will move into a graduate assistant position with our program. As an intern in our program, you will have the opportunity to join a high functioning, collaborative team of professionals who are committed to helping our athletes achieve their full potential on and off the field. Interns in our program can expect to gain valuable, hands on experience in areas such as program design, exercise instruction, plyometric, speed and agility techniques, conditioning, facility and athlete management. It is our goal to equip our interns with the skills needed to excel as a graduate assistant at the conclusion of their time in our program. All interns will take part in a formal internship curriculum with weekly meetings and assignments. Our staff will take the time to mentor and develop interns within our program. We believe that an educated and well-trained staff will have a powerful and meaningful impact on our student athletes. Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in a related field required, CSCS preferred. Must have a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning, possess an excellent work ethic and have the ability to take initiative and be pro-active. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred. Compensation: $750/month. Academic credit available. Application: E-mail resume, cover letter, and names of 3 professional references to: Jason Miller, Director of Athletic Performance – Olympic Sports at jason.s.miller@ndsu.edu.

Stewart Haas Racing: Stewart Haas Racing is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER strength and conditioning coaches for the Spring 2022. The internship is scheduled to begin early January, 2022 and will run through Friday May 6th 2022. This is an unpaid position with the potential to turn into an hourly paid position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of training for the Stewart Haas Racing pit crews, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, as well as the opportunity to visit other local colleges to observe other collegiate programs. Prerequisites include, CPR/AED Certification, as well as completion of, or working towards, a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field. The goal of this internship is to prepare and help place individuals into paid roles in the field of strength and conditioning. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Chad Emmons cemmons@shracing.com or ghoneychuck@shracing.com . Stewart Haas Racing requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.