Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 16, 2022

University of Jamestown: The University of Jamestown Department of Strength, Conditioning & Campus Wellness is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant position opening. Graduate Assistant qualifications include: acceptance into master’s program, SCCC or CSCS certification, CPR/First Aid certification, attention to detail, punctuality, enthusiasm, and strong work ethic. To apply applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF document to Ryder Weischedel, Director of Strength, Conditioning & Campus Wellness, via e-mail: Ryder.Weischedel@uj.edu.

Yale: Yale Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Summer 2023 semester. This internship includes a classroom lecture component as well as rigorous hours in the weight room alongside full-time coaches for a hands-on experience working with football at the Division I level. Students will not only gain the knowledge of program design and theory, nutrition, athletic testing, and leadership, but also have the chance to apply what they have learned in a practical setting with Division I athletes. Interns have the opportunity to work with a variety of emerging technologies in the field including Force plates, GPS Tracking, Velocity Based Tracking, 1080 Sprint, and more. The goal of this internship is to give interns the necessary tools to obtain jobs within the strength and conditioning field. The hours will closely resemble that of a full-time strength and conditioning coach. Experience gained through our program can be used towards academic credits for college. It is also an NSCA accredited continuing education site. You will receive 2 continuing education units (CEU’s) upon completion. The ideal prospective candidate would be a current or recently graduated college student. Preference will be given to those who have studied Exercise Science; however, all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Additional considerations will be given to those who have an athletic or coaching background, as well as those who are eager to gain experience coaching in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Begin Date: May 21st, 2023 (Tentative Orientation Date). End Date: August 11th, 2023 (Tentative Date). To apply please send your resume and 3 references to yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com.

Virginia Tech: VT Olympic Strength and Conditioning is seeking an Assistant Strength Coach. This individual will assist with a variety of Olympic Sports as well as be assigned additional departmental responsibilities (30K annually- no benefits) CSCS or CSCCA and CPR/AED required. Please send Cover Letter, Resume and 3 References to sethd@vt.edu.