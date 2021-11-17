Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 17, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Stetson University: Stetson University is currently accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach will be responsible for specific sports, volunteers and interns as assigned. Makes independent decisions daily regarding the strength and conditioning program planning and execution for his/her assigned sport teams and individuals; these decisions are based upon the strength and conditioning coach’s knowledge base in the field, the sport, the position and/or event, and the individual student-athlete. Position will assist with football and lead other assigned sports. QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS: The qualifications and skill requirements for this position include: Minimum education: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; master's degree preferred. Minimum experience: At least 2 years’ experience working in NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics in strength and conditioning, preferred experience with Football and Basketball as a Graduate Assistant or Assistant. Required knowledge, skills and abilities: CPR and First Aid certification required; nationally recognized certification such as CSCS, SCCC required. Stetson University, located in Deland, FL, is a Division I university that competes in the Pioneer League (Football) and Atlantic Sun Conference. Applications must be submitted via this link.

D1 Training North Pittsburgh: D1 Training is an athletic based training facility located in Cranberry Township, PA (20 miles north of Pittsburgh). We train athletes of all ages (7+) including adult classes. D1 Training is looking to hire a part-time coach. The coach will be responsible for leading and instructing group training classes as well as personal training sessions and team training sessions. Minimum number of hours will be gauranteed. D1 is looking for coaches who are passionate about training and influencing the lives of others. Coaches will train a wide variety of young athletes and adult members using training programs provided by D1. We are seeking individuals who are able to install the D1 Training principles by properly implementing and teaching training programs and techniques. In addition to training our members and some local sports teams, D1 Coaches have the ability to build a personal training portfolio that can include college and professional athletes. D1 coaches get to utilize some of the best training facilities in the nation and work for a company that is growing rapidly across the country. Pay range is between $15-$30/hour. SKILLS/EXPERIENCE - Minimum of 2 years experience as a Strength and Conditioning Coach, CSCS certification preferred, Bachelor's Degree preferred, Effective Time Management and follow-through skills, Excellent Communication skills, Ability to motivate and inspire young athletes, High energy, positive attitude with the ability to manage a large group in a performance environment. Please send resume to Joel Stewart at joel.stewart@d1training.com or call 412-667-2857 for more information.

UC-Davis: UC Davis Sports Performance has 2 openings for full time Assistant Sports Performance Coaches. These positions will be responsible for all sports performance duties for up to 5 teams each as well as assisting with football and other sports assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. Qualifications: Must have ​Certification by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or certification by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA). Must maintain certification. Possess First Aid & CPR certification. Knowledge of the rules and safety requirements of strength and conditioning training. This includes, but is not limited to, teaching techniques and safety measures for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Knowledge of athletic injury prevention and treatment/modification protocols. Experience in the field of Sports Performance with student-athletes in a collegiate setting. Knowledge of and commitment to NCAA rules and regulations. Interested applicants please use job ID 26929 and apply via this link.