Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 2, 2022

UCLA: The University of California, Los Angles (UCLA) Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2023 WINTER volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the Spring/Summer that is based off performance in winter. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.

Washington: The University of Washington Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking for qualified strength and conditioning interns for the 2023 Winter/Spring. Start date is January 3rd with the end date being flexible. Responsibilities include: assisting with the supervision of training, assisting with daily administrative and maintenance duties and other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Candidates will receive Division I Intercollegiate experience at a PAC-12, Power 5 University, college credit towards graduation if applicable and exposure to a variety of training for in-season and off-season sports. Preferred qualifications: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in exercise physiology or related field; NSCA-CSCS or USAW certifications; CPR certification. Experience in a Strength and Conditioning Program or having previous collegiate athletics experience is preferred. If chosen for the position, you will need to pass a background check and be vaccinated. There is NO compensation, and housing WILL NOT be provided; but we will compensate with parking and some meals. We will help foster a schedule where you can have a part-time job if needed. Please make sure that this position is economically feasible for you and that you meet all requirements before applying. This position will NOT work with football. To apply: please send a resume, and three professional references to Cody Bascom in ONE pdf at bascomc@uw.edu.

Duke: Duke University Football Strength and Conditioning Program is currently seeking applicants for UNPAID internship positions for Winter 2023. The internship begins January 11th and will go through April 30th, with the possibility of staying on for the 2023 summer. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience regarding working within a Division I strength and conditioning setting as well as earned recommendation for future career opportunities. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: setting up and breaking down of training sessions, assisting with routine maintenance of training facilities, data collection, assisting with Catapult GPS systems, VBT w/ Perch, Vald Force Plates and NordBord, as well as other assigned duties. MINIMUM qualifications: possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, willingness to learn, and an unwavering desire to become a strength and conditioning professional; must hold current CPR, AED, and FIRST AID certifications. PREFERRED qualifications: Must have completed or are currently working toward completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science /or a related course of study; possess or be working towards certification through the CSCCa, NSCA, and/or USAW. Although this internship is unpaid, upon successful completion of this internship, Duke will pay for the intern’s CSCS or USAW certifications. Interns can also earn the opportunity to sit for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. The SCCC certification would require a longer commitment to Duke Football Strength and Conditioning. Candidates can also receive college credit for this internship. Interested candidates must submit a cover letter (one- page maximum), resume (two-page maximum), and three professional references. The cover letter, resume, and references must be submitted in ONE PDF file (in that order). To apply, send one email to Jeremy Jacobs, Associate Director of Sport Performance, at jeremy.g.jacobs@duke.edu. Subject line should read “Duke University Football (S&C) Internship, Winter 2023; Last Name, First Name”. Apply immediately.

North Dakota (FCS): The University of North Dakota is seeking applicants for a Part-Time Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. This is a non-benefitted position. Minimum qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or equivalent. SCCC or CSCS certified. CPR/First Aid. For more information please contact: Nate Baukol at nathan.baukol@und.edu. To apply go to this link.

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for one (2) UNPAID internship positions for the Spring 2023 Semester (January 6th – April 28th). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach, Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.

Texas Tech: Texas Tech University Football is currently seeking volunteers for an UNPAID internship that would begin in January 2023. Interns will be heavily involved in daily operations, training sessions, and will also partake in an educational curriculum leading towards CSCS certification and CSCCA. This opportunity is designed to develop and equip interns with the knowledge and experience necessary to grow in the field of strength and conditioning. The only requirement is that applicants are currently pursuing either their CSCS or CSCCA and the desire to be a strength and conditioning coach. To apply, send an email with a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references in one PDF to Jaylon Watson, Assistant Football Strength and Conditioning Coach at Jaylon.Watson@ttu.edu.