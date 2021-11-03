Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 3, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Carson-Newman: The Carson-Newman Sports Performance staff is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Strength Coach starting no later than January 10, 2022. The successful candidate will assist with football and run 2-4 assigned Olympic Sports Teams. This is a two year position with a monthly stipend, second year graduate students may apply for a one year position. Applicants are required to have a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related field and certification through the NSCA or CSCCA. Applicants must have previous internship experience in the field of strength and conditioning and a strong desire to grow in all aspects of the field. The candidate will have the opportunity to fulfill the required mentorship hours for the CSCCa certification exam and undergo an extensive assistant development plan. Applicants are to send their resume, cover letter and references to Jeff Boschman at jboschman@cn.edu.

Miami (FL): University of Miami Strength and Conditioning is seeking highly motivated people to fill the Spring 2022 internship positions working primarily with Football, but will help with some Olympic sports. This internship will start January 14 , 2022 and will end April 30 , 2022 . Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. Also, you will be mentored by a Certified Master Strength and Conditioning coach with the CSCCA. The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and MUST be CPR and First Aid certified. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting staff in the design and implementation of strength programs including set up and breakdown of training equipment; as well as assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, and ongoing professional development through the internship curriculum. Preferred Qualifications: Strong work ethic, and highly motivated. Experience working in a Strength or Sports Performance environment; currently hold or working towards a nationally- accredited strength and conditioning certification (USAW, SCCC, CSCS, etc.) PLEASE NOTE: These are non-paid volunteer positions. You will gain experience as well as future recommendation for employment. Applicants please submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Victor Ishmael at v.ishmael@miami.edu