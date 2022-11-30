Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (4) for the Winter/Spring (January 6th , 2022 start date). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self-motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.

Virginia: Virginia is looking to hire volunteer strength and conditioning interns. Must be working towards, or possess a bachelor's degree and some experience in the S&C field is required. Interested candidates can send their resumes to np2ed@virginia.edu.