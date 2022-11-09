Strength Scoop - Wednesday November 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Iowa State: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter/Spring 2023. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.

Tulsa: The University of Tulsa is looking to hire an assistant director for athletic performance. This position will work with Football and Volleyball. Details and application process can be found via this link.

Hamilton (D-III - NY): Hamilton College is accepting applications for an open Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach position. This is a part-time non-benefited position for 900 total hours, and will span the length of the academic year (August - May). The hourly rate is $20-$25 per hour ($18k-$22k). This position will report directly to the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach and will be responsible for assisting with all aspects of the Strength & Conditioning program and operation of the Blood Fitness Center as needed. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to, designing strength & conditioning training programs for multiple teams, leading team training sessions, assisting with large group training sessions, coordinating in-season training plans and schedules with sport coaches, and other duties as assigned. All applications (Cover Letter, Resume, References) and any questions regarding the position can be emailed to Patrick Basil, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach at pbasil@hamilton.edu.

Colorado State: The Colorado State University athletics department is hiring for a paid strength and conditioning internship. The candidate chosen will be responsible for the training of Men's Lacrosse, Men's and Women's golf, Men's and Women's soccer, baseball, and help with the training of football. The position will start Monday January 10, 2023. If you know someone who is interested please send me their contact information to rashadharris52@gmail.com. The position pays $15k until the end of FY'22 and the salary may jump up to $17k for FY '23. The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in Exercise science, Kinesiology, or Physical education and must be certified by the NSCA (CSCS) or the CSCCa (SCCC).