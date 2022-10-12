Strength Scoop - Wednesday October 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Louisville: The University of Louisville Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Spring 2023 Internships. Interns will gain practical experience working within a premier football strength and conditioning program. The internship is designed to provide learning opportunities that bridge the gap between theory and application, exposure to state-of-the-art training and athlete monitoring technologies, and overall coaching development. Successful candidates will be highly motivated to become a strength and conditioning coach, possess excellent communication skills, have a desire to learn, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment; CSCS or SCCC preferred. Upon completion of the internship program, individuals will have a better understanding of program design, the potential to earn recommendations for future opportunities, and receive college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1 page max) and a minimum of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoff Stanford at Geoff@GoCards.com.

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Football Sports Performance & Sports Science program for 2022 Winter/Spring. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve as a Football Sports Performance Intern Coach and assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance & Football Sports Science staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this role will assist in Catapult GPS distribution/collection, post-training data collection/analysis, and operation of all sport science technologies such as Vald ForceDecks, NordBord, and Perch Velocity Based Training. This internship also includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies. The curriculum includes education of strength training techniques, sport science technologies and applications, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must have a strong desire to become a collegiate FOOTBALL sports performance coach, possess an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. The loose start date is January 11th and loose end date would be May 12th. Deadline to apply is: December 1st. If interested in applying, send email with subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Matt Gebert, Assistant Football Sports Performance Coach, at mgebert@stanford.edu.

South Carolina: The University of South Carolina Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring of 2023. We are looking to start the position January 2023; the internship will conclude at the end of the Spring semester with the opportunity to stay for the Summer. This is an unpaid position. Responsibilities include but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for Football, set up and break down of daily training, routine maintenance/cleaning of the training facilities. This internship will include curriculum which will have an overview of CSCS information along with teaching programming for Strength and Conditioning. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion, or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Nate Sedergren at sedergrn@mailbox.sc.edu.