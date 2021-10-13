Strength Scoop - Wednesday October 13, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (4) for the Winter/Spring (Jan 5th, 2022 start date). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.

Boise State: Boise State Football is currently accepting applications for 2022 winter/spring internship positions. Positions are UNPAID and will run from January 7 th , 2022 to April 30 th , 2022. The volunteer position will work hours determined by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Under the supervision of the Assistant Football Sports Performance Coaches, interns will have the opportunity to assist in Global Positioning System data collection, data computation and interpretation of results. Other duties will include setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, supplement distribution, facility cleaning/upkeep and any other duties assigned by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Candidates must possess a strong desire to pursue a career in sports performance, an open mind and a desire for professional development. Any offer of internship within Boise State Athletics will be contingent upon the successful completion of a criminal background investigation and may require a credit and/or motor vehicle background investigation depending on the position. To view the University’s full Background Investigations policy, please go to http://policy.boisestate.edu. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume and 3 professional references in ONE PDF DOCUMENT to Coach Lucas White, Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance at lucaswhite61@boisestate.edu.

Fresno State: Fresno Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking ambitious candidates for UNPAID Volunteer Internship Positions working with Football and Olympic Sports for the Spring 2022 semester. This position offers extensive practical and professional experience. Gain valuable experience that will prepare you for on-the-floor coaching in a Division 1 Collegiate setting. Provided with a comprehensive internship curriculum. Professional development, programming, strength training technique, and facility management. Exposed to sport science technologies and application (Hawkin Dynamics Force Plate, 1080 Sprint, Reflexion, VBT, Dasher, and GPS systems). Get the opportunity to network with a multitude of strength and conditioning professionals. CSCCA approved mentorship under Coach Mckeefery. -Preferred Applicants: Achieved or current pursuit of B.S. in Exercise Science or related course of study Achieved or current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certification. Start date January 19th . Ends May 6th. Deadline to apply December 3rd, 2021. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in ONE PDF document to Coach Izzy Quintero, at isabella_q@mail.fresnostate.edu.