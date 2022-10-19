Strength Scoop - Wednesday October 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wake Forest: Wake Forest University, Football Sports Performance is currently seeking 1 volunteer for an UNPAID internship to contribute to the program for the WINTER of 2023. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to assist the full-time staff with training sessions for football in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an unpaid opportunity that offers invaluable experience assisting the full-time coaching staff in set-up and breakdown of training, data collection and processing and participation in weekly continuing education. Potential candidates must possess a strong work ethic and character, great energy, and enthusiasm, as well as the ability to demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Potential candidates must have a great desire to learn about the strength and conditioning profession as well as pursue a career in the collegiate setting. Previous experience in a strength & conditioning program, coaching internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred but not required. This internship is expected to begin January 2023. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references in one file to Tarik Muse, Football Sports Performance Coordinator, at muset@wfu.edu.

Houston: Houston is looking for strength and performance interns to work with the football program. Work Hours / Compensation: 40-50 hours/week. This is a paid position, compensation based on experience/qualifications. Education: Bachelor’s degree or higher required, preferably in Kinesiology, Biomechanics, Sports Science, or related field. Licenses and Certifications: Certified or working toward professional certification through the CSCCa (SCCC) and/or NSCA (CSCS). Contact Information: If interested, please respond via email with the following information: Cover letter, Resume, References Send all inquiries to Nate Majnaric at ndmajnar@central.uh.edu.

UTEP: The graduate assistant positions have been filled. Thanks for the overwhelming interest.

Houston: Houston is looking to hire Strength and Performance Interns working with Olympic Sports. Work Hours / Compensation: 20-30 hours/week, based on class schedule and availability. This is an unpaid position; compensation is through hands on experience gained. What qualifications you will need: A driving passion to learn the content and an aggressive work ethic. Education: Bachelor’s degree or higher preferred in Kinesiology, Biomechanics, Sports Science, or related field. Licenses and Certifications: Certified or working toward professional certification through the CSCCa (SCCC) and/or NSCA (CSCS). Contact Information: If interested, please respond via email with the following information: Cover letter, Resume, References Send all inquiries to Kevin McCadam at kmccadam@central.uh.edu.