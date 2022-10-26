Strength Scoop - Wednesday October 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Louisiana: University of Louisiana Football Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for three VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns for the 2023 Spring Semester. These are UNPAID internship positions. Qualified candidates will work directly with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department. These UNPAID internship positions will be responsible for assisting the University of Louisiana Strength Staff with the implementation of the Spring Program, set-up and break down of all training sessions, facility and equipment maintenance, experience in a collegiate football setting, experience using our GPS system and Hawkin Dynamics Forceplate, as well as weekly professional development meetings. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Having participated in Collegiate Football is preferred. Start date will be January 17 th , 2023 and will continue to the beginning of May. Please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in one document in that order to Connor Andras (connor.andras@louisiana.edu) or Brad Minter at bradley.minter@louisiana.edu.

USF: The University of South Florida Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for Spring 2023 volunteer internship positions. We are seeking 2-3 highly qualified individuals to fill these positions. These are positions for the SPRING 2023 training session Deadline to apply: November 30th, 2022. Start date: January 9th, 2023. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Responsibilities include, but not are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of off-season training for the Football team, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection and entry. There will be an internship curriculum provided and directed by a member of the strength staff. Volunteers will have the opportunity to gain expose to devices and systems such as Catapult, VALD Forcedecks & Nordbord, and PUSH. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa) or intended work towards and previous coaching experience with Olympic and Strength movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Diaz at Diaz44@usf.edu.

Fresno State: Fresno State University Department of Sports Performance is seeking a highly motivated candidate to fill a paid Coaching Assistant Position. The successful applicant will gain extensive knowledge and experience in a Division 1 Collegiate Sports Performance setting. The candidate will assist with Baseball and Softball, along with directly overseeing two to three olympic sports depending on previous experiences. Daily responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: Assist Sport Performance coaches in daily setup and breakdown of team training sessions. Assist in sport science technologies i.e. force plate testing, 1080 sprint, and Rep1 VBT systems. Assist in database management and creating data visualizations. Qualifications: Completed a degree in Kinesiology or related field. CSCS and CPR/AED certification. Desire to become a Sports Performance Coach. Basic knowledge/understanding of Excel Preferred: Experience with programming and managing your own team. Compensation: $20,000 annually $500.00 CEU funds. NOTE: Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional reference list in ONE PDF document to Assistant Sports Performance Coach Isabella Quintero at isabella_q@mail.fresnostate.edu. Subject: Fresno State Coaching Assistant

West Liberty: West Liberty University is seeking a Graduate Assistant for Strength and Conditioning. This position begins in January 2023. Duties & Responsibilities This position will have strength and conditioning duties in the weight room with assigned athletic teams and assist with strength and conditioning for the football program. Design sound programs based off of the West Liberty University Strength and Conditioning Philosophy, individual team goals, and current industry standards. Other duties assigned by the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree, Have or be working towards obtaining the NSCA CSCS Certification or equivalent. Additional Information All interested individuals are required to complete an application in NEOGOV to be considered. Graduate Assistant benefits include 18 credit hours of tuition waiver per year, a housing waiver in select campus housing, and a $5,000 stipend per year. Students are responsible for any fees. Students have the option to purchase a meal plan, it is not required even if living in campus housing. For additional information concerning this position please contact Dan Hopkins, Assistant Football Coach/Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at dhopkins@westliberty.edu.

Southeastern Louisiana: Southeastern Louisiana University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Internship positions for the Spring 2023 semester. The internship will begin January 16, 2023. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football along with various Olympic sport teams as assigned. Our main goal is education through experience. This includes daily coaching opportunities, opportunities to lead small team sessions, continuing education, a comprehensive internship curriculum, expansion of network connections, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with all Division-I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities, with a consideration for future employment recommendations. Qualifications: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to learn, Bachelors’ degree/degree in progress (Internship may be completed for class credit), hold or pursuing a SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references in a single PDF document with “Internship Application” in the subject line to Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Travis Nichols at travis.nichols@selu.edu.

UNLV: The University of Nevada Las Vegas Football Performance department is accepting applications for (3) Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Winter of 2023. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs specific to football, proper movement preparation, assist with GPS data, heart rate data, and other performance metrics, development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate student athletes. Compensation: Division 1 experience with earned recommendation for future career opportunities. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. Qualifications: Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) are preferred. Mentorship hours available for those candidates who are selected for SCCC certification and individuals must complete the requirements set forth by the CSCCa. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or be in their last semester of coursework for an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study to qualify. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a collegiate strength coach at the division 1 level specific to football. It is also designed to equip candidates with the proper tools to be a successful graduate assistant and/or full-time coach. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume and three professional references to brandon.shelton@unlv.edu in ONE pdf document. UNLV is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity.