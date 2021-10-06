Strength Scoop - Wednesday October 6, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Stanford: Stanford University is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Sports Performance program for the 2022 Winter & Spring Quarters. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to serve as an intern for the Stanford Olympic Sports Performance Program. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the sports performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must possess a desire to become a collegiate sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include: Achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study; Achievement or current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certification; Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. This internship is expected to begin Sunday Jan 2nd, 2022, and requires a 6-month time commitment with opportunities to continue pending positive evaluation. Deadline to apply is: Friday Nov 19th, 2021. If interested in working with Stanford Olympic Sports Performance, send email with subject header “Stanford Olympic Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Anthony Tran, Sports Performance Coach, at ahtran@stanford.edu.

Notre Dame: The University of Notre Dame Department of Athletics is accepting applications for on-call football interns to begin Winter 2021. This position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. It also provides the opportunity to gain exposure on a national NCAA Division I team while increasing marketability to a future employer. Responsibilities will include: Assist the Football Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of Notre Dame’s Division I football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every workout; and participate in weekly projects and assignments for the duration of the internship. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Must have a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, enthusiasm, and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, pursuing CSCCA-SCCC certification or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa; NSCA, USAW, and pursing CPR –First Aid certification. Application and Internship Dates Application Deadline: November 19, 2021 Internship Start Date: January 10, 2022 Approx. End Date: April 29, 2022 APPLICATION PROCESS: Please apply online at jobs.nd.edu Search: Football Strength and Conditioning.

Northwestern: Northwestern University Olympic Sports Performance Department is seeking VOLUNTEER interns for Winter/Spring 2022, January 3 – May 27. The internship will involve: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the training programs for Olympic sports teams; Learning coaching, programming, communication and leadership skills; Gaining experience in areas of coaching; plyometric, speed, and agility techniques; conditioning; and facility/athlete management; Opportunities to work with performance monitoring technologies including but not limited to: Force Plates, GPS, Heart Rate Monitors, and Velocity Based Training Systems; Daily responsibilities within the NU Sports Performance Department. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing/completed bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field; Currently certified or pursuing CSCCA or NSCA certification(s); CSCCA Mentorship is available to assist in the eligibility of the certification; A strong desire to work in the field of sport performance; Preferred certification in CPR/First Aid; Previous weight room or athletic experience is preferred. COMPENSATION: This is an un-paid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To apply: send cover letter, resume, and references in one PDF document to Matt Lemanowicz, Assistant Director of Sports Performance at matt.lemanowicz@northwestern.edu. Deadline to apply is November 26th.

UNC Pembroke: UNC-Pembroke is looking to hire an Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for 3-4 athletic programs and assist in strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology or similar field. Must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification within the first 30 days of beginning the position. CSCS or CSCCa certified. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Two to Three years of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred in an undergraduate internship or professional internship capacity. Compensation: This is a 10 month position that includes a very generous stipend. Along with continuing education opportunities. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at cory.minnie@uncp.edu. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.