Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 1, 2021

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech University Football Sports Performance is currently accepting applications for volunteer intern positions for the Fall 2021 quarter as well as the Winter 2022 quarter. We are looking for young coaches who want to make a difference in the field of sports performance at the collegiate level. If you are looking for a true learning experience with a hands on approach send your resume to Kurt Hester at khester@latech.edu. In the subject header write: "Difference Maker".

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso is looking to quickly hire one (1) paid intern strength and conditioning coach to start immediately in the fall semester of 2021. This position would become a graduate assistant in the spring of 2022. The paid intern/graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach will assist with Football and Olympic sports as assigned. They may also be placed in charge of 1-2 teams of their own. This position holds the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the NCAA regulations, and UTEP policies and procedures. Required: Bachelor’s degree, preferably in sports or health sciences discipline, such as Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or other related field. Also Required: CPR, AED and First Aid certification, Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) certification, and six months minimum experience in strength and conditioning. This position will start out as a paid position for the spring with no full tuition waiver, or books. Starting spring 2022, the position will include a tuition waiver, books, and a stipend. In order to be awarded the GA position the candidate must be admitted to graduate school at The University of Texas at El Paso. A background check is also required by the university. Interested applicants should email a resume and at least 3 references to jleitch@utep.edu with the subject “UTEP S&C Position.”

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Ottawa University, Kansas (NAIA) currently seeks qualified candidates to fill its open Athletic Performance Graduate Assistant Coaching position to start immediately. The selected candidates will be granted tuition waiver (18 credit hours per year) for one of Ottawa University's graduate programs, a meal plan on campus and a bi-weekly living stipend (renewable for a second year as qualified). The successful candidate will assist the Director of Athletic Performance in various aspects of the program with responsibilities including coaching, training organization, conditioning supervision, equipment control and inventory. Candidate should possess or be pursuing certifications through the CSCCa (SCCC), NSCA (CSCS) and/or USAW. The hired candidate will oversee at least 4 varsity teams and assist with others. This position will begin as soon as filled. A completed employment application is required for each position you wish to apply. Candidates should attach a cover letter, resume, and the names of three professional references as a part of this application for employment. Apply via this link.