Strength Scoop - Wednesday September 14, 2022

Boise State: Boise State Football is currently accepting applications for 2023 winter/spring Sports Performance internship positions. Positions are UNPAID and will run from January 9th, 2023 to April 28th, 2023. The volunteer position will work hours determined by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Under the supervision of the Assistant Football Sports Performance Coaches, interns will have the opportunity to assist in Global Positioning System data collection, data computation and interpretation of results. Other duties will include setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, supplement distribution, facility cleaning/upkeep and any other duties assigned by the Director of Football Sports Performance. Candidates must possess a strong desire to pursue a career in sports performance, an open mind and a desire for professional development. Any offer of internship within Boise State Athletics will be contingent upon the successful completion of a criminal background investigation and may require a credit and/or motor vehicle background investigation depending on the position. To view the University’s full Background Investigations policy, please go to http://policy.boisestate.edu. If interested, please send your cover letter, resume and 3 professional references in ONE PDF DOCUMENT to Coach Lucas White, Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance at lucaswhite61@boisestate.edu.

Marshall: Marshall Football Strength & Conditioning has an immediate opening for a Volunteer Internship (HOUSING PROVIDED) for the Fall Semester of 2022. The internship program offers hands on experience with a Division 1 Strength and Conditioning program. Qualifications for this position include having a positive attitude, an elite work ethic, and an eagerness to learn and develop within your professional journey. Applicants should be working towards a certification through the NSCA or the CSCCa. Job responsibilities for this position include daily set-up and breakdown of equipment, maintenance of the training facility, as well as the completion of assignments to aid in your professional development as it pertains to strength and conditioning. If interested, please send your Resume and List of References to Wil Rankin, at rankinw@marshall.edu.

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for one (2) UNPAID internship positions for the Spring 2023 Semester (January 6th – April 28th). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach, Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.

Illinois: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department (non-Football & non-basketball) is currently accepting applications for our Spring 2023 volunteer internship. This position will run from January 16th to May 12th. This is a voluntary position and will receive no monetary compensation. Accepted applicants will have the opportunity to gain experience coaching Division I (Big Ten) student-athletes, as well as, participate in a practical and classroom-based education program. Interns will be eligible to apply internship hours towards undergraduate/graduate internship requirements. Upon successful completion of one semester, interns will have the opportunity to receive a recommendation for future positions. Deadline to apply is November 16th. Minimum qualifications include: current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; currently pursuing (or holding) a degree in an exercise science related field; a great work ethic and strong desire to become an industry professional. Preferred qualifications include: currently pursing (or holding) a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA, CSCCa, USAW, ACSM, etc); previous internship/coaching experience; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft Office proficiency; and the ability to commit to at least 20 hours per week. Responsibilities include: assisting with team training sessions; daily, weekly, and semester-long professional development assignments; remaining updated on current developments in strength training and conditioning; and facility maintenance. Interested candidates, send an email with the subject header, “Illinois Olympic S&C Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references as one PDF file to Justin Houng, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at jhoung@illinois.edu. More information on the position can be found here.